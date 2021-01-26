Too many exotic animals found or abandoned in Mallorca

THE various centres of the Consortium for the Recovery of Wildlife of the Balearic Islands (COFIB) received 253 specimens of exotic animals during 2020.

Of these many are considered invasive species, mostly turtles from Florida; followed by birds, such as parrots and cockatoos as well as rabbits.

One of the functions of the wildlife recovery centres is take care of animals where people can no longer look after them but they also receive confiscated animals as well as those that have escaped or been found in the wild.

Mallorca led the way with 194 animals being 66 turtles from Florida, 31 birds such as parrots, cockatoos, macaws and parakeets, 27 rabbits, 9 raptors and other such as ferrets, snakes and lizards.

The COFIB wants to remind pet owners of the importance of finding out about the legal and maintenance needs of exotic animals before purchasing them, as their possible abandonment or accidental escape into the wild is detrimental to native species.

In addition, most animals that are released into the wild are unable to adapt to the new environment around them, whilst those that adapt are potentially dangerous to local ecosystems, as has been the case in recent years with Florida turtles and raccoons.

