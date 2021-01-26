‘SAFE SHOPPING’ project launched to boost local businesses in Granada.

The City Council of Granada has joined forces with the Provincial Federation of Commerce in order to promote the new ‘Safe Shopping’ project in the hope of boosting business in Granada. Small businesses in the capital will see the benefit of the distribution of some 2000 units of hand gel and a further 2000 masks.

The aim of the project is to help support local businesses and show residents that the local shops are safe to use, and that they and are ready and waiting for them. The initiative was presented on Monday by Miguel Moreno, secretary of the Provincial Federation of Commerce and Manuel Olivares Councillor for Commerce, Employment and Entrepreneurship of Granada.

Olivares said that it is “a key moment for local commerce and with this collaboration we are doing one more bit of help to support this important sector for the city of Granada. We know that it is not enough and that they are making a great effort.”

He also highlighted the fact that “we understand that the government team must collaborate and give them all possible help. ”

The town of Granada also has other measures in place to promote local businesses and encourage trade. This includes thousands of vouchers for the use of public transport, and parking. Local residents can also have home deliveries made free in some circumstances.

A further initiative allows businesses to promote offers by the use of Bluetooth technology so that shoppers can learn about all the restaurant and commercial offers available in the area.

