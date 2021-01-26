Police Break Up Dog Theft Ring And Reunite Almost 80 Dogs With Their Owners.

Police have urged dog owners and breeders to be extra ‘vigilant’ following the staggering amount of pooches and their puppies found in Briton Ferry and Carmarthenshire, Wales, where around 80 ‘stolen’ dogs worth £40,000 were found in a police raid. The police later reunited the pets with their overjoyed owners.

Almost 80 dogs and puppies were found on a single plot of land raided by police in Carmarthenshire, and six more dogs were later recovered from Briton Ferry, near Swansea. One person was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods following the warrant at the Carmarthenshire property.

The massive discovery on Saturday came from an investigation launched just a day earlier after a dog owner reported the theft of five bitches and 17 puppies from kennels.

Dyfed-Powys Police and South Wales Police attended the two areas where several dogs had been released which required one particular brave officer to save a dog from drowning.

Superintendent Cath Larkman, of South Wales Police, said: “It needs to be borne in mind that these dogs are not merely items of financial value, these are living creatures who feel pain and suffering and loss at being stolen and they are much-loved family members in many instances.

“One of the stolen dogs that was recovered at Briton Ferry fell into the water in panic at being released and had to be rescued by a police officer to prevent it drowning.

“We are pleased these dogs are back with their owners. As a police service, we take this criminality very seriously and our investigations are ongoing. We are grateful for the assistance of the public for their support with this investigation.”

Five dogs are being reported stolen every day across the UK studies have found. And sadly, only one out of these five are recovered. More than 700,000 puppies are sold each year in a trade worth up to £300million. With so much money in the industry, the incentive for criminals to steal dogs is high, and unfortunately, the situation is only getting worse.

