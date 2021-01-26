Malaga shelters alert of rise in number of abandoned puppies

MALAGA animal shelter has reported that there has been a rise in the number of litters of puppies being abandoned in the past few days.

According to the Malaga Plant and Animal Protection Society, in a report in Andalucia Informacion, a week ago, a litter of seven puppies was left in a backpack at the door of a pharmacy with an explanatory letter citing financial reasons.

One of the puppies had severe dermatitis and was almost dying so it had to bed euthanized. Two others also have dermatitis and are very ill, but the society and Perros de Malaga hope that they can be saved.

In just three days, the shelters have received four litters, totalling 26 puppies, some of which were very ill.

They also report that a woman approached the shelter intending to leave a dog and six puppies claiming that the shelter is “there to help” and that, at best, she could take the mother as long as the shelter sterilised it for free.

A volunteer walking her dogs also found five puppies in a hole which she took to the shelter.

Finally, another man came with a box with eight puppies inside, which the shelter asked him to keep until they could find them foster homes. Instead, he took them to the pound.

The managers at the shelters say that it is everyone’s responsibility, from politicians to dog owners, to put an end to this problem, by putting sterilisation programmes in place, not mass breeding, punishing abandonment more severely and other measures.

