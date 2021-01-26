Less than 1% of those vaccinated in Spain have suffered an adverse reaction, according to a Heañlh report.

GENERAL disorders such as fever or feeling of overall weakness and discomfort have been the most frequently reported reactions.

-- Advertisement --



The Spanish Pharmacovigilance System for Medicines for Human Use (SEFV-H), coordinated by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), has identified just 374 notifications of adverse events among the 494,799 people vaccinated until January 12.

That represents only 0.08 percent of those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only one available at that time.

These are the findings of the first pharmacovigilance report on vaccines against coronavirus published today, Tuesday, January 26, by the AEMPS, dependent on the Ministry of Health.

As of two weeks ago, 494,799 people had been vaccinated in Spain, 70 per cent women.

Regarding the distribution by age groups, 62 per cent correspond to people between 18 and 64 years-old and 38 per cent to people over 65 years-old.

Of the 374 who reported adverse reactions, 91 per cent were health professionals and nine per cent non-health professionals.

Most of the cases correspond to women (83 per cent) and people between 18 and 64 years-old (67 per cent).

In addition to a fever or general feeling of being unwell, those who suffered an adverse reaction also reported a headache and dizziness, and gastrointestinal conditions (mainly nausea and diarrhea).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Less than 1% of those vaccinated in Spain suffer adverse reaction”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.