First Ever Presidential Shelter Dog Lands at White House

NEWLY-ELECTED president Joe Biden’s shelter dog German shepherd, Major, has officially moved into the White House.

The move sees Joe Biden become the first president to move a shelter dog into his official residence.

Major, who the Bidens adopted in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, is joined by Champ, the couple’s other German Shepherd.

Discussing the arrival of the two pets, spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden told press: “The first family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware.”

She added: “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.”

The Delaware Humane Association told one publication Major’s journey to the White House was, “barking proof that every dog can live the American dream.”

While former presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Bill Clinton both brought adopted animals with them to the White House, Major is the first ever to have been rescued from an animal shelter.

The Delaware Humane Association marked the occasion by organising an ‘Indoguration Party’ for the hound, raising around $200,000 (€1649,000) for their shelter.

The arrival of Major and Champ at the White House marks an end to the pet-free tenure of Donal Trump, one of the few US presidents not to move a pet into his official residence.

After Joe Biden became the first president to bring a shelter dog to the White House, First Lady Jill Biden told press she would now like to add to the family’s brood with a cat, which White House press secretary Jen Psaki predicted would “dominate the internet.”

