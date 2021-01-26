How to Upgrade to Become Your Forever Home

Terms like starter home, vacation home, forever home, all imply the purpose you expect said home to serve in your life. With more people having to stay home for work, school, and socializing, many are realizing that the home they are in can be revamped to become their forever home.

This is a significant realization because it creates the opportunity to give your space that custom touch without having to relocate. Spending an influx of time inside your home means that you have likely identified the areas that either need attention on a functional level, or an aesthetic one, either way this gives you a great frame of reference for making forever changes.

Functionality

Being able to find privacy, move about your home easily, and turn every room into a multipurpose space are all items that are currently topping renovation wish lists. Home lifts make life easier and will also future proof your current home so that you can reside in it long-term.

Look to companies like Stiltz homelifts to get insight on what to expect when adding a home lift to an existing structure. Their expertise can alleviate any stigma you may assume is attached to such a significant project.

Home lifts can increase the functionality of your space now too, not just when/if you become reliant on one. For example, lifts can assist with moving things like groceries, and laundry, from level to level of the home when multiple trips up and down stairs is an inefficient use of your time. If long periods of time inside your home has taught you anything, it has likely taught you how to create efficient day to day processes, a home lift can be the cherry on top of your existing habits.

Invest in the Classics

Getting lost down the rabbit hole of home remodel and décor trends can be a fun hobby but when it comes to investing in ways to make your home stand the test of time, it is usually best to go classic. This does not mean basic, boring, generic, it simply means think about how your tastes have likely already evolved as your life has and remember that when making the big decisions.

Things like paint color, décor, light fixtures, can all be easily changed as your tastes and trends do, but larger items like adding or removing a wall, kitchen cabinets, and bathroom layouts, should all be thought about from a permanent perspective.

Show off your personality in the spaces that will be less expensive to change down the road. For example, if you wake up in fifteen years and realize you now detest wallpaper it will be easier and more cost effective to remove it from a powder room than it will be to remove it from every bedroom.

Think Outside the Box

If you have determined that this is where you plan to be for a significant amount of time, personalize it to your needs. Do not limit yourself to the obvious changes, rather consider things that perhaps your pre-pandemic brain would not have thought of. Such as upgrading your outdoor space or finishing off your basement you initially thought you would never use. These types of upgrades can make your home feel new and exciting since they bring you into areas of your home you previously spent little to no time in.