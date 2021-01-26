How Significant is the Economic Empowerment of Today’s Youth?

The constantly increasing population of the whole world has ensured that today we have the largest young population ever. Africa and Asia collectively serve 81% of the entire youth population.

Experts have predicted these numbers to grow significantly by 2030. However, this increasing population has led to the birth of many different issues. The youth today has an uncertain and unpredictable future ahead, owing it to the limited resources and minimum opportunities.

The youth employment statistics of the recent years has drawn the attention of global leaders. Around 63 million of the youth are unemployed worldwide, and overall, 141 million young people are a part of the working poor class.

Unfortunately, these numbers are only expected to grow in the near future, as the global pandemic has posed serious threats to the global economic structure. Many businesses have gone bankrupt, or they were forced to let go hundreds and thousands of employees.

An estimated 40 million people, mostly youth, enter the workforce radar every year. Therefore, there is a dire need to ensure steps for financial progression and sustainability of the youth.

Knowledge, Skills and Confidence.

Being a part of a modern globalized order, youngsters are expected to invest on their skill set, knowledge, and confidence. These three attributes will make way for more opportunities to come their way.

Today, jobs by no means guarantee a sustainable financial future. These jobs are relatively underpaid, and often exploit skilled youth at minimal wages. Therefore, today’s youth cannot survive with a job mindset.

On the other hand, the digital world has provided a platform to the youngsters where they can express themselves. It is free from absurdities like gender or racial discrimination, and judges everyone on an equal ground. People can earn through different freelancing platforms, that too, from the ease of their couch.

They are more likely to grow financially, and build assets by providing their services on different online platforms. Furthermore, the increasing influence of Bitcoin trading and mining is also a feasible opportunity to earn high profits with minimal efforts. The globalization of Bitcoin also means that irrespective of their geographical location, youngsters can avail this opportunity comfortably.

Role of International Organizations and Global Leaders.

The modern world is unified through different means, and no country can survive on their own. Therefore, international organizations like the EU and UN, are expected to play a decisive role in promoting the concepts of entrepreneurship, skill learning and economic empowerment to the modern youth.

In collaboration with the leaders of different countries, they should develop policies for the economic empowerment of the youth. They are also expected to support developing countries financially and professionally in a bid to improve its living standards.

Being home to a high percentage of youngsters, over-populated regions of Asia and Africa seek guidance and support from the developed world. Therefore, the post pandemic era calls for an overhaul of traditional policies and practices throughout the world.