Helping companions of patients sent to hospitals off island

THE Marratxi Council has gifted the sum of €4,000 to the Association of Aid to the Companion of the Sick in the Balearic Islands (ADDA) to cover some of its 2020 expenses.

ADDA works to support any patient’s companion in financial difficulty when the patient is sent to a hospital outside of the Islands.

It offers a comprehensive care program that includes providing information and facilitating the management of money for transfers, for the movement of patients and their companions and, if necessary, for accommodation.

ADAA offers applicant families sent by Ib-Salut to Barcelona access to a fully equipped shared flat near the hospital, at no cost to the people being cared for which is important for the mental well-being of the patient.

During 2020, ADDA has hosted almost 100 families in its apartments, amongst these were two families from Marratxí who stayed 121 nights at a cost for the association of more than €7,000.

