GERMANY Wants to Reduce International Flights In and Out of the Country “To Almost Zero”

-- Advertisement --



The German government intends to reduce international flights “to almost zero” and restrict non-essential travel to the country as much as possible, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the daily Bild.

“The danger derived from the multiple mutations [of COVID] forces us to consider drastic measures,” says Seehofer, without specifying those plans. Among the measures that are “being studied” is a tightening of border controls, especially with the regions of maximum risk.

Also analysed, continues the minister, is a “reduction of flights to Germany to almost zero.” Seehofer argues that since the population is severely restricted, the international travellers also “expects us to protect them from an explosion of infections.”

Despite the fact that the incidence of infections has been reduced – now it is at 107.6 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the maximum of 197 on December 22 – Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed last week to extend until the February 14 current restrictions. This is due to the fear of the expansion of the new British, South African and Brazilian mutations, which have already been detected both in Germany and in other European countries.

Since November all leisure, gastronomy and cultural life have been closed in Germany, a situation which was added in December by non-essential commercial activity and face-to-face teaching.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Germany Wants to Reduce International Flights “To Almost Zero””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.