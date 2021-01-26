Community of Madrid President: Cultural Activities Can Continue After 9pm

THE Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso Has Said Today (January 26) That Cultural Activities Can Continue After 9pm – Although Can Only Run Until the Curfew

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has published today, in its official bulletin (BOCM), an exception so that cultural activities can close their establishments after 9pm – the time the Ministry of Health had set for the closing of all shops – including the hospitality industry.

The regional government has not set a deadline for this but said that the 10pm curfew must be respected.

“The scheduled activity of cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, tent circuses, multipurpose rooms and similar spaces” that started their events “before 9pm” may conclude “after it, provided that it allows compliance with the [curfew],” the Community President wrote.

The Culture, Tourism and Sports of the Madrid City Council headed by Andrea Levy had previously asked the regional government about this possibility.

Levy had said that “we want to ask the Community of Madrid to take into account cultural activity as an exception within the activities to which it imposes the closure at nine o’clock at night.”

However, despite this announcement, Isabel Díaz Ayuso has again called for tougher and more “difficult” measures from the Government to stop the advance of the pandemic from the region with fewer restrictions.

Ayuso said today: “I want to express my fatigue with the Government of Spain and specifically with Pedro Sánchez, he only appears to make propaganda.

“What are you waiting for to take more difficult measures? For your candidate to leave or for the elections to end in Catalonia?” she concluded.

The Community of Madrid currently has an incidence accumulated to 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

