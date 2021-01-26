GERMAN Councillor Angela Merkel Supports the Entry of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine to EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel today (January 26) reiterated her willingness to cooperate with Russia to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and offered technical support to Moscow in the process of requesting authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

At a press conference to analyse the epidemiological situation in Germany, she said that the conditions for the vaccine to be distributed in the European Union (EU), and consequently to be produced jointly, is the authorisation by the EMA and confirmed that Russia has already submitted the corresponding application.

Merkel also pointed out that in a recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she offered technical support from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), which is competent at the federal level in the field of vaccines and biomedical medicines, because not necessarily all the steps and documents required by the EMA correspond to the Russian procedure, she said.

“If the EMA authorises this vaccine, then we can talk about a joint production or on its application,” said the chancellor.

Merkel also stressed that “over and above the political differences, which are currently great, it is possible to cooperate in the pandemic in the humanitarian field.”

