Andalucia’s Minister of Health Jesús Aguirre “Uneasy” at Vaccine Delay

ANDALUCIA’S Minister of Health Jesús Aguirre Has Expressed That He is “Uneasy” at the Delay of the Moderna Vaccine

The Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Aguirre, expressed his “uneasiness” and his “many concerns” that the regional government has in relation to the COVID vaccination campaign after learning that the arrival of 9,800 doses of Moderna scheduled for this Wednesday will be delayed “until next week.”

At the press conference after the weekly meeting of the Governing Council, the Andalucian head of Health and Families has warned of the delay in the arrival of vaccines from the Moderna pharmaceutical company to Andalucia and has commented that this “causes discouragement and uneasiness” in the Ministry for “lack of security” in relation to the arrival of vaccines.

This feeling is also influenced by “the statements of AstraZeneca” in the sense that “they are only going to send 40 per cent of the vaccines planned for the month of February and not 100 per cent as the central government said.”

Jesús Aguirre said on Tuesday, January 26, that in Andalucia a total of 242,391 vaccines have been supplied, which represent 96.44 per cent of the stock.

However, Aguirre announced yesterday (January 25) that 68 Pfizer trays with 195 vials arrived in the community and are now “in the thawing-out period” before being administered “this afternoon.”

These trays provide 79,550 vaccines that the Board expects to have “available for this week” which, although not perfect, does mean that people who need them can be prioritised ahead of the delayed shipment from Moderna next week.

