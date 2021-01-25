Two people arrested for seriously injuring dog to blackmail owner

TWO Swedish citizens have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man in Albacete and stabbing his dog.

The two detainees, aged 34 and 37, and residents in San Juan and San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante, were arrested by Guardia Civil from Almansa and Caudete, while a third person, aged 34, was arrested in Stockholm on a European Search Warrant. He has now been remanded in prison.

In an operation codenamed Nimue, which began in July last year, a man from Caudete in Albacete, reported to the Guardia Civil that he had received calls and voice messages containing serious threats against him and his family members. The callers also threatened to damage his belongings if he did not give them a large amount of money which they claimed he owed and did not want to pay.

When he failed to pay, they went to his home and stabbed his German Shepherd dog, causing it severe wounds to the neck. The dog was saved by a neighbour who saw it bleeding and rushed it to a vet.

Thanks to cooperation between the Guardia Civil and the police in Sweden, the officers in Spain learned that two of the suspects had returned here and they were located and arrested.

The detainees and items seized by the Guardia Civil will be presented in a court in Almansa.

