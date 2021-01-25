TRUMP attorney Rudy Giuliani Sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3B (€1,070 Billion)

-- Advertisement --



The former Mayor of New York City is being sued for defamation by election equipment manufacturer, Dominion Voting Systems, after they became targets of “wild conspiracies” pushed by former President Donald Trump, which Giuliani is said to have perpetuated.

In a complaint filed on Monday, January 25 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Dominion said that “as a result of the defamatory falsehoods peddled by Giuliani” in conjunction with other Trump allies and pro-Trump media outlets, “Dominion’s founder and employees have been harassed and received death threats, and Dominion has suffered unprecedented and irreparable harm.”

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process,” the lawsuit says.

Giuliani is said to have accused the Dominion Voting System of shifting votes from Trump to Biden with their machines, without providing proof. He is said to have “fueled the lie” about a “stolen election’ by making false and defamatory statements about Dominion on his Twitter account, on his radio and podcast shows, in televised media appearances and at Trump rallies.

This is the second defamation lawsuit Dominion has filed in recent weeks seeking to recoup its losses following the Trump post-election disinformation campaign. The vote auditing company previously sued lawyer Sidney Powell, who pushed similar claims alongside Giuliani.

Dominion’s claim is said to include screenshots from Giuliani’s TV appearances on Fox News and Fox Business and his tweets that spread conspiracy theories about the election.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3B”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.