A SPONSORED walk, Ramble to Re-Open, scaling Benalmadena Mountain following the Telecabina (cable car) Route to raise funds for the Salon Varietes Theatre (Fuengirola) is due to take place on Saturday February 20.

Setting off at 11.30am, the walk of around eight kilometres is expected to take between four and five hours and the aim is for each walker to raise as much money as possible, by being sponsored by friends, family, neighbours, etc.

-- Advertisement --



There is a special prize for the person who raises the most funds and if you want to take part in the Save the Salon Hike please register your interest by contacting Luisa.meerkat@gmail.com or fundraising@salonvarietes.com.

Registration is important so that you can be kept advised of the situation in case the pandemic affects the walk.

If you wish to add to the more than €9,000 already collected, visit www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-salon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Save the Salon Hike to raise funds for Salon Varietes Theatre”.