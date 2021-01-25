MEXICO’S President Obrador Tests Positive For Covid-19 as announced on Twitter



Mexico’s president, 67-year-old Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced via Twitter on Sunday 24 that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The President, who has suffered constant criticism for the way he has dealt with the pandemic in his country, said in a tweet, “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward”.

López Obrador was regularly accused of setting a bad example by being seen often in public not wearing a facemask, and continued to keep up a busy travel schedule taking commercial flights, whilst also refusing to lock the country down, claiming it would have a devastating effect on many Mexicans.

When asked early on at the start of the pandemic, as to how he was protecting Mexico, López Obrador removed two religious amulets from his wallet and proudly showed them off.

