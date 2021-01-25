Jailed Hate Preacher Abu Hamza ‘Losing Eyesight Due To Covid’ And Pleads To Return To UK.

Abu Hamza, 62, is said to have told a court he has ‘untreated vision decay’ which might be linked to catching coronavirus while being detained. He is currently serving life in jail in a US prison. The notorious hate preacher has reportedly claimed he is losing his eyesight after catching Covid and is pleading to be sent back to the UK.

He has also reportedly said he had been refused a test for the virus while in his US jail cell and that he wants to be sent back to Britain, in a report published by The Sun. The hook-handed former imam, currently serving life in the ADX Florence in Colorado, US, said: “This new development makes it impossible to communicate, interact or compile any legal work.”

Osama Bin Laden’s right-hand man, Adel Abdel-Bary, 60, who plotted blasts that killed more than 200, was freed in New Jersey and flown back to the UK last month after claiming his obesity put him at risk.

Adel Abdel Bary, was Osama Bin Laden’s terror propagandist, responsible for a string of horrendous and sickening bombings in Tanzania and Kenya, in 1998, which killed 224 people, and in 2012, charged with 285 terror offences, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, yet on Tuesday, December 8, he walked out, a free man, from the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado, after winning an early ‘mercy’ release.

