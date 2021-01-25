Grenade found during clean-up after fire at a house in Velez-Malaga

A grenade was found during a clean-up after a fire at a house in Velez-Malaga.

ON making the discovery, a woman who had been clearing the property following a blaze contacted the National Police on January 19.

Explosive experts from the force’s TEDAX Unit were deployed and after inspecting and analysing the device, confirmed it was a fragmentation grenade and it was removed safely.

Fragmentation grenades have a heavy metal casing that shatters, on exploding, into fragments that travel at high speed and with great force.

TEDAX officers recommend taking a series of security measures in the face of this type of finding:

• Avoid handling the object, picking it up or transferring it to another place.

• Establish, as far as possible, distance from the object.

• Immediately notify the Security Forces and Bodies, through the CIMACC-091 or the AlertCops application for mobile telephony of the Ministry of the Interior, providing the address, characteristics of the place where you are or some identifying information about the positioning.

• Do not trust its deteriorated appearance, in many cases the interior is intact and can cause personal and material damage.

