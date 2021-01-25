Axarquia exceeds 100 Covid-related deaths

Tara Rippin
Axarquia exceeds 100 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

IN its update following the weekend, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía reported today (Monday, January 25) 453 new infections in the region, and six fatalities.

This takes the total number of Covid infections in Axarquia to 6,876, of which 3,608 have officially recovered, and the death toll to 104.

The deaths announced today have been registered in Velez-Malaga (two), Torrox (two), Rincon de la Victoria and Colmenar (one each).


On a more positive note, 80 people have recovered from the disease since the last update on Friday, January 22.

Once again, Velez-Malaga has the highest number of new Covid cases with 234.


There are 81 in new infections in Rincon de la Victoria; 23 in Nerja; 21 in Torrox; 11 in Benamocarra; 10 in Periana; nine in Algarrobo and El Borge; eight in Alfarnate; six in Riogordo; five in Competa and Moclinejo; four in Almachar and Alcaucín; three in Arenas, Sayalonga, Alfanatejo and Colmenar; two in La Viñuela, Archez and Cutar; and one in Canillas de Albaida, Benamargosa, Iznate, Sedella and Totalan.

Recoveries have been recorded in Velez-Malaga (59); Rincon de la Victoria (nine); Nerja and Competa (three), Benamocarra and Canillas de Aceituno (two); and in Algarrobo and Riogordo (one).

The rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in Axarquia now stands at 1,095.3.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Axarquia exceeds 100 Covid-related deaths".





