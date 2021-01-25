ASTRAZENECA Warned By The EU Over Vaccine Delivery Delays, in a call from Brussels



Eric Mamer, a spokesman for EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has confirmed that a call took place this morning (Monday 25) between her boss, and Pascal Soriot, the CEO of vaccine producers AstraZeneca.

-- Advertisement --



The reason for the call was that last week, the pharmaceutical company had told the European Commission on Friday 22 that there would be delivery delays in the first quarter of this year, and now Brussels has warned AstraZeneca that it must fulfill its contractual obligations to supply its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union.

Mr Mamer said, “She made it clear that she expects AstraZeneca to deliver on the contractual arrangement foreseen in the Advance Purchase Agreement”.

He continued, “She reminded Mr Soriot that the EU has invested a significant amount in the company upfront precisely to ensure that production is ramped up even before the conditional market authorisation is delivered by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)”.

He added, “Of course, production issues can appear with a complex vaccine but we expect the company to find solutions and to exploit all possible flexibilities to deliver swiftly”.

Stefan de Keersmaecker, a Commission spokesman on public health also revealed that The EU Steering Board, which is made up of health officials from the Commission and member states also held a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca on Monday to discuss the issue, after Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides had written to the vaccine company demanding clarification.