Amazon Driver Saves Baby Abandoned After Carjacking

AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER made a fantastic save after spotting an abandoned baby at the roadside after an alleged carjacking.

Texas police were called to reports of the kidnap of a baby and a car being stolen in Houston in Texas. Police later recovered CCTV footage that showed a man at the side of the road abandoning a baby carrier complete with baby.

Luckily Juan Carlos Flores, an Amazon delivery driver doing his rounds came across the baby that had been dumped on the side of the road. He quickly rescued the baby and made sure that it was safe before returning to his rounds.

According to ABC13, Mr Flores said, “When I saw that baby, I wanted to cry.

“How could someone have a heart to leave the child on the side of the road?”

After rescuing the baby from the roadside Mr Flores placed the baby in the care of a local resident who then called the police. As he calmly carried on with his rounds he saw police were conducting a search of the area, and after talking to the police Mr Flores showed them to where the baby was safely being looked after.

Happily, the abandoned baby was soon reunited with its frantic mother.

