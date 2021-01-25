Almost three calls per day to family violence hotline in Andalucia

THE Junta de Andalucia hotline for violence within the family has received 174 calls in its first three months.

It was presented on October 14, 2020, and began operating two days later, Mondays to Fridays, from 8.30am to 3pm, but not weekends or holidays.

According to the Council for Equality, in the 60 days it has been available, the free number, which is 900 300 003, has handled 174 calls, of which 91 were to notify of a possible situation of abuse. Sixty-five calls were requests for information and in 18, the reason was not clarified as the call was cut off.

The calls, which are handled by the Andalucia Remote Assistance Service of the Social Services and Dependency Agency in the region, were made by mostly women (84). In 14 calls the gender of the caller could not be identified because the call got cut off.

Political party Vox, in Andalucia, has asked for €480,000 to be provided so that the hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

The Junta de Andalucia has several other free hotlines.

The one that received most calls was the Attention to Women’s number, managed by the Andalucia Women’s Institute (900 200 999) which dealt with 32,278 calls in 2019, around 88 per day, while between January and September last year, the number increased to approximately 111 calls per day, totalling 30,215.

The phone number to report possible cases of abuse of minors (900 851 818) received 5,696 calls in 2019, and the number for child-related matters (900 921 111) received 1,299 calls.

The hotline for the elderly managed by the Junta de Andalucia (900 858 351) received 2,257 calls.

