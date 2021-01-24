A MAN, 42, was arrested in Villamediana de Iregua, La Rioja, for his alleged involvement in a hit and run incident in which three people were injured.

-- Advertisement --



The events took place in Camino La Solana, near La Cabaña Urbanization, and three people, two men and a woman aged 20, 23 and 28, were taken to San Pedro Hospital Logroño. When officers arrived on the scene, acting on calls from witnesses, they questioned the victims and witnesses to the event, and with their information, they were able to identify and locate the vehicle which caused the accident.

The driver was located and arrested within hours, and refused repeatedly to be tested for drug and alcohol use. He was charged with crimes against road safety and causing bodily harm.

According to the Guardia Civil, the detainee’s sister came to their office and claimed that she was responsible for the hit and run accident. The investigation continues to completely clarify what happened.

According to the local press, the vehicle involved in the accident belongs to the former deputy mayor of the town, Adelina Martinez. Although she denies having told the Guardia Civil that she was responsible for the accident. She has confirmed that went to speak to the Guardia Civil when she heard what had happened.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three people injured in hit and run involving former deputy mayor’s car”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.