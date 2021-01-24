SHUARMA Pays Tribute to David Bowie with Alicante Concert

Newly added to the theatre program, Shuarma Sings David Bowie is an amazing tribute to the beloved charismatic showman and one of the most influential musicians in the history of music.

Shuarma, including Bowie face paint and all, is coming to the Alicante Principal Theatre on Thursday, January 28 along with his piano, acoustic and electric guitar.

David Bowie, who sold over an estimated 100 million records worldwide making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time, died at age 69 from liver cancer. After his death, Rolling Stone placed him among its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and named him the “Greatest Rock Star Ever”

He will be performing a 90-minute show including all Bowie’s major hits, providing a unique and intimate vision of one of the most iconic figures in musical culture.

The show starts at 8.30pm and tickets can be purchased prior to the event via https://entradas.instanticket.es/ – just search Shuarma or from the Theatre Box Office.

Tickets cost between €15 – €25.

