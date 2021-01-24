Schools In The UK May Not Return Until After Easter Amid Vaccine Concerns

Schools In The UK May Not Return Until After Easter As Heads Demand February Half-Term Vaccines.

EDUCATION Secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to rule out a return to the classroom after the February half-term, however, – school heads have drawn up a proposal that would see pupils back in weeks. He is also not expected to put an exact date on when schools will reopen, but education leaders said they did not expect them to fully reopen until mid-April or May. The news will come as a blow for parents attempting to juggle the demands of home schooling with work.

A government source said: “We are in this for the long haul. We are going to start giving parents more information so they can start managing their expectations. Although we have not arrived at an exact date when we think schools will go back, it will not be after half-term.” But some headteachers have drawn up a plan to get the country’s entire teaching staff vaccinated against coronavirus so pupils can get back to school in weeks.

A survey this weekend revealed many working parents are reporting increased levels of stress and have concerns about their children’s mental well-being.

It is thought that when schools do eventually reopen, it is likely to be on a staggered basis. Those in specific year groups, such as those studying for GCSEs and A-levels may return first. A rota system may also be introduced, with pupils taught every other week from home.

Steve Chalke, the founder of the Oasis Academy Trust, which runs a school on the Isle of Sheppey, said: “I do not believe it will be safe for schools to reopen fully after half term. There may be a possibility after Easter.”

The news comes as it was revealed Coronavirus vaccines may not fully prevent people from passing the virus on to others and people who have had the jab should still continue to abide by lockdown restrictions.

