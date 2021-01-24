PRESIDENT MACRON Vilifies French Citizens During A Furious Outburst at a Parisian University
France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who in recent polls saw his approval ratings drop from 66 percent to 45 percent, has unceremoniously lost his cool while appearing at a Parisian University, with a furious outburst aimed at French citizens in general in which he rebuked his own citizens for their continual criticism, saying that it was counterproductive during a health crisis.
In his rant, he seemed to have completely lost his cool as he said, referring to the recent criticism, “I say this because what goes with French mistrust is also this kind of incessant hunt for error. That is to say, we have become a nation of 66 million prosecutors. It is not the way we face the crisis or move forward”.
Government opposition ministers accused Macron of not being able to handle the criticism of his “very poor performance in office”, with Marine LePen, the National Rally leader tweeting, “Virus or not, there is at least one thing that does not change, it is the propensity of Emmanuel Macron to vilify the French all the time!”.
Adrien Quatennens of left-wing La France Insoumise party also tweeted that Macron “really has a serious problem with democracy”.
The founder of Le Monde Moderne, Alexis Poulin, anda French political analyst said, “The President has a history of saying he doesn’t like his own country or understand democracy.
“Democracy is about voting, about protesting, and you have a debate. He doesn’t like debate. People are unhappy with his politics and expressing it.”
Alexis Poulin, a French political analyst and the founder of Le Monde Moderne, said: “The President has a history of saying he doesn’t like his own country or understand democracy.
“Democracy is about voting, about protesting, and you have a debate. He doesn’t like debate. People are unhappy with his politics and expressing it.”
_______________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “President Macron Vilifies French Citizens During A Furious Outburst”.
For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.