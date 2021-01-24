PRESIDENT MACRON Vilifies French Citizens During A Furious Outburst at a Parisian University



France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who in recent polls saw his approval ratings drop from 66 percent to 45 percent, has unceremoniously lost his cool while appearing at a Parisian University, with a furious outburst aimed at French citizens in general in which he rebuked his own citizens for their continual criticism, saying that it was counterproductive during a health crisis.

In his rant, he seemed to have completely lost his cool as he said, referring to the recent criticism, “I say this because what goes with French mistrust is also this kind of incessant hunt for error. That is to say, we have become a nation of 66 million prosecutors. It is not the way we face the crisis or move forward”. Government opposition ministers accused Macron of not being able to handle the criticism of his “very poor performance in office”, with Marine LePen, the National Rally leader tweeting, “Virus or not, there is at least one thing that does not change, it is the propensity of Emmanuel Macron to vilify the French all the time!”.

