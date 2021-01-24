Porton Down “we can beat all strains”

Porton Down science labs have issued a confident statement in view of the latest new strain confusion.

Porton Down scientists are confident that all mutant strains of coronavirus can be beaten with vaccines.

They are quite clear in their submission, and they are increasingly confident their vaccine will counter the new strains.

Most importantly, the lab says the so-called South African and kent variants are included in its suggestions.

ConserV bioscience’s vaccine will protect against all strains and that the biological patterns of the new strains are similar, making it possible to predict effectiveness.

Tests on the new strains of Covid have proved that initial fears about vaccines’ efficacy have been overblown.

All manner of tests have been carried out on these new strains, and as the tests continue, scientists are increasingly confident that a vaccine to withstand all variants is not far away.

This is a clear boost to health officials who it seems had serious worries over whether the vaccines effectiveness would be diminished by new strains and of course by the virus’s ability to mutate.

When asked recently if there was evidence that the South African variant reduced effectiveness Matt Hancock confirmed it did reduce its effect.

This is clearly another reason why scientists’ work must continue and is a day to day struggle almost to recognise new strains and adapt new vaccines to combat them.

