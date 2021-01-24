Police Officers Poisoned In Patrol Car

TWO police officers poisoned while working in their BMW patrol car

Police in Glasgow have launched an internal investigation after two officers became seriously ill and had to be rushed to hospital while sitting in their BMW X5 patrol car on Sunday, January 17. The officers were working the night shift when they both began feeling unwell, and an ambulance was called to take them from the Govan police station to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Doctors at the hospital diagnosed the pair with carbon monoxide poisoning, and the BMW has subsequently been taken off the road so that it can undergo testing.

A source told the Daily Record: “Carbon monoxide poisoning shows the problems officers are facing in some of the cars they have to drive.

“You used to have to check for carbon monoxide when stopping a suspected drunk driver as it could have been the reason for them driving erratically. But that is going back 20 years.

“Some patrol cars have more than hundreds of thousands of miles on the clock and officers are concerned about the state of the fleet.”

Police Unions have criticised the state of the fleet also, and called the incident “very concerning,” and the Scottish Police Federation claims that similar incidents have occurred “three or four times in the last seven years”.

The odourless carbon monoxide can seep into a car if there is a leak somewhere in the exhaust system, and high levels of the gas can kill within minutes.

