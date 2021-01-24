Malaysian Airlines’ MH370 ‘Could Have Been Shot Down By Missile’, Claims New Book.

The mystery of MH370 has endured since its disappearance almost seven years ago. Various conspiracy theories have been put forward, however, an investigative journalist believes she has now collected vital evidence- and it is bound to shock you.

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 might have been shot down from the sky, claims a new book about the doomed airlines. The plane was a scheduled international passenger flight that disappeared from the radar on March 8, 2014, before making a turn It was flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport.

In the latest development in the mystery around the incident that took place before the Malasia Airlines plane vanished and crashed into the sea with at least 239 people, the author Florence de Changy claims that it did not make a u-turn. De Changy is an investigative journalist. She further added that Boeing-777 could have been shot down by a “fighter jet, missile or a new laser-guided weapon system being tested in the region at the time”.

Illicit goods onboard

Florence, an award-winning French journalist who began her investigation a week after the plane disappeared, claims this is a “diversion operation” to cover up illicit goods that were snuck onboard.

She said: “A new laser weapons system was being tested at the time. “The shooting-down could have been a blunder or a last resort to stop the plane’s special cargo falling into the wrong hands. Only military or intelligence sources could provide this kind of detail. The strength of my book is in the timing and the cluster of clues that prove a disaster around 2.45 am in the north of Vietnam.” However, the Malaysian Government states that “Flight MH370 ended in the southern Indian Ocean”.

The official version of events

In the official version of events, the plane performed a U-turn and was tracked by radar crossing Malaysia. Satellite analysis was said to have identified a potential crash site in the Indian Ocean. The search carried out there was the most expensive in aviation history. Disputed pieces of debris were found but the plane was not.

Theories put forward include the pilot crashing on purpose; a drop in air pressure leaving crew unconscious; a lightning strike; and lithium batteries in the cargo hold catching fire.

