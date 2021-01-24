French Police Hunt for Man Who Abducted Infant Stepson

A MANHUNT is underway in France for the man who abducted his two-year-old stepson, with detectives fearing he may be en route to his native Tunisia with the child.

On November 19th, 2-year-old Joud Berzi was last seen by his mother in the presence of his stepfather, Hamdi Barez. While she went to the police station to file a complaint of domestic abuse against her partner, Barez abducted Berzi and went on the run from their home in the Vaucluse region of southeast France.

Police have spread the images of the abductor and the child across social media and all forces in the country have been alerted to the kidnap. Detectives fear that Barez may be trying to smuggle his infant stepson home to his native Tunisia and have alerted Italian authorities that the pair might be passing through their country.

Barez has a record for domestic violence and is reportedly familiar with Italy and Germany having passed through both countries before settling in France. The baby’s mother is just 23-years old, and police have appealed to the abductor that the young woman is beside herself with grief.

