“Case Closed On Petrer Mountain Park Murder”

Officials in Alicante believe that the perfect murder may have been committed in the town of Petrer, as investigators are forced to close the cold case following years without a single break. 56-year-old Fernando Millan Chocero, manager at the remote but popular Rabosa Mountain Park bar and restaurant was found dead in September 2017, having been bludgeoned by a blunt object. His body was found alone near his car close to the bar in the early hours of the morning.

Police in Petrer arrested a suspect nearly two years later, Daniel Esteve, who worked as security for the premises, but as no murder weapon was ever recovered or clear motive for the killing established, he was released without charge.

According to a report by Informacion, the Provincial Court ratified the dismissal of the case on Friday, January 22 due to inconsistencies in the evidence. Investigators have so far come up with only one possible motive for the crime. The victim, who was well-known in Petrer and Elda, would habitually carry the day’s takings – up to €2000 – in his pocket when leaving work. No money was found in the car, and experts didn’t find any DNA evidence in Mr Chocero’s pockets; additionally, his wallet and jewellery weren’t touched.

Police believe that this may just be the perfect crime, and for the moment it appears that investigators have reached an absolute dead end; however, the case will be reopened if new evidence comes to light at any point.

