ANTI-LOCKDOWN Protests in the Netherlands Turn Nasty

Dutch police have dispersed protestors, who have congregated in the cities of Amsterdam and Eindhoven, with water cannons and tear gas as cars have been set alight and train station windows have been smashed.

Protestors have taken to the streets again as the public in the Netherlands reacts violently to the curfew imposed by the Government yesterday (January 23).

Videos show a police car flipped in Amsterdam and set on fire and a train station being smashed by rocks in Eindhoven. This is the second Sunday in a row that police have clashed with protesters in Amsterdam angry at the country’s lockdown.

According to the police, last night more than 3,600 fines of 95 euros each were imposed for violating the curfew – set between 9pm and 4.30am.

In the town of Urk, located in the centre of the country, another similar demonstration ended with the burning of the outpatient premises that carry out rapid tests to detect the coronavirus.

The police and municipality of Urk issued a statement today expressing their anger at rioting, “from throwing fireworks and stones to destroying police cars and with the torching of the test location as a deep point.”

“This is not only unacceptable, but also a slap in the face, especially for the local health authority staff who do all they can at the test centre to help people from Urk,” the local authorities said, adding that the curfew would be strictly enforced for the rest of the week.

