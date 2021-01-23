SPANISH tourism minister contradicts the Prime Minister and insists there will be tourists in Spain this summer

In a dramatic about-turn, the Spanish minister of industry, trade and tourism, Reyes Maroto, has openly contradicted the country’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, by stating that Spain wants to ‘reactivate tourism’ as soon as possible. Mr Sanchez had sensationally claimed at the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) that he wasn’t prepared to welcome international tourists until 70 per cent of the country was vaccinated.

The Prime Minister’s comment that only ‘mass vaccinations will open the way to the normality we want’ caused outrage among expats and holidaymakers, especially since he maintained that this level of vaccination was unlikely to be reached before the end of the 2021 summer season.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Ms Maroto said:

‘Our priority in 2021 is to reactivate tourism and resume safe mobility on a global scale as soon as possible.

‘We hope that at the end of spring and especially during the summer, international travel will resume and travellers will choose Spain as their destination.’

The tourism minister’s comments are, of course, in direct contrast with the statement from the Prime Minister, who insisted that even though Spain is pushing hard with the vaccination rollout, it was unlikely to welcome holidaymakers before the autumn.

Mr Sanchez’s comments came as a heavy blow to business owners in the country, who are already on their knees due to travel restrictions and non-essential industry shut-down in many municipalities. Potential holidaymakers were also understandably devastated at the prospect of missing out on a summer holiday, but now the tourism minister has offered a glimmer of hope.

Still, the question remains: Was Pedro Sanchez right to warn us that summer 2021 may not be as we hoped, or wrong to scare us?

