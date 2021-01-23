Rock With ‘Cookie Monster face’ Worth Thousands

ROCK discovered in Brazil with ‘Cookie Monster face’ is worth thousands of dollars

A geologist working in Brazil made an astonishing discovery when he unearthed a piece of rock that is an almost exact replica of the face of Sesame Street favourite, Cookie Monster. Although the type of rock itself isn’t valuable, experts revealed that this particular effigy could be worth upwards of $12,000.

Lucas Fassari found the rock in November 2020 in the Rio Grande do Sul region near Soledade in Brazil, and his colleague Mike Bowers, who is a specialist in agate rocks, posted a video of the extraordinary stone on Facebook. In the clip, Bowers moves the egg-shaped stone in his palm so that it catches the light and the grinning face of the Cookie Monster can clearly be seen on both sides.

“I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there,” Bowers told The Mail online.

“This is very unusual! There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scarred face.

“There are many approximate ones but rare to find clear well defined like that.

“Prices can be very high. I was proposed over $10,000 by 5 different buyers.

“Rare.”

According to the International Gem Society:

“Their prices reflect mainly labour and artistry rather than the value of the material itself.

“Agates of large size or with particularly distinctive, fine, or landscape-like colour patterns are at a premium. Custom cut pieces or stones from collectible locations would be substantially more expensive.”

