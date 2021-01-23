Recycling made easy in Huercal-Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA is making it easier for residents to recycle and dispose of unwanted items.

“We have increased cleaning schedules at the Punto Limpio, which has also been reorganised to ensure that it is used correctly,” explained Services councillor David Siles.

The town’s rubbish disposal service also picks up unwieldy or hard to dispose of items on the 1st, 11th and 26th of each month, the councillor added.

These should be left beside the communal rubbish containers at night on the last day of the month as well as the 10th and 25th.

Siles also warned that anybody leaving furniture, household appliances and other items anywhere else risks a fine of between €750 and €3,000.

