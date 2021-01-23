Rafa Benitez Leaves Chinese Super League Club By Mutual Consent with Dalian Professional



Rafa Benitez has reportedly quit Dalian Professional, the Chinese Super League club he signed for in July 2019, stating his concerns about the health and well-being of his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, as cases soar in China in recent weeks.

The ex Newcastle and Liverpool manager, now aged 60, was allegedly on an incredible 12m-a-year salary, and still had one season of his contract to run, but said, “Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects. From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching Dalian”.

He added, “The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision”.

Dalian finished seventh in their eight-team group last season and failed to qualify for the Super League’s Championship stage, but, however, they secured their top-flight status in the relegation playoffs, and for sure there are already a number of British clubs ready to offer Rafa a job.

