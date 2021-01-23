Galicia sees record number of infections and triples hospital admissions in a month

Galicia has registered a record number of infections and tripled active cases and hospital admissions in a month.

GALICIA Health Service today (Saturday, January 23) announced a single-day record 1,888 new infections, which has taken the number of active cases to 18,286 – a new maximum for the entire pandemic.

It also revealed a total of 967 patients are admitted to Galician hospitals, 142 in ICU.

The new infections is triple those registered a month ago, a day before the start of the Christmas holidays.

And similarly, hospital admissions are reportedly three times what they were four weeks ago.

On December 23, 2020, there were 5,565 active cases in Galicia and the infections detected in one day amounted to 342, while 341 were hospitalised with 48 in ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,599 Covid-related deaths, 249 in the last month.

Galicia tightened restrictions from midnight January 15 until mid-February to alleviate pressure on hospitals.

The curfew was brought forward and all hospitality establishments must close at 6pm and shops cannot stay open after 9.30pm.

In addition, the President of the Junta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, recommended meetings and encounters with non-partners be limited to four people, and only ‘essential’ activities be carried out.

