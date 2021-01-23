A famished feline has survived many days in confinement by consuming something it shouldn’t.

A stowaway cat on a vessel owned by StarShine Shipping got the surprise of its life when after three weeks the doors to the freighter finally opened.

-- Advertisement --



The foxy feline had been locked away for 3 weeks whilst at sea and with no food because no one knew the cat was there.

The tiny little kitten its believed to have sneaked into the cargo area of the boat named Odesa form Ukraine, and the boat then headed for Israel without opening this cargo hold once.

When the crew inspected the cargo hold, they found freight packages had small scratch marks on them like those of a tiny claw.

This led them to the enterprising moggie who was eating chocolates stowed away on the ship as part of its cargo.

Normally its believed chocolate is very bad for cats and dogs, and its clear most vets will tell you that. Still, this little kitten had survived somehow for three weeks eating small amounts of the chocolate and for water drinking the condensation from the bare steel walls of the container.

What a very clever little kitten some might say, but as an animal, it seems the instincts just kicked in, and it found what it needed to survive.

The crew of the Odessa will they say ensure the kitten gets a good home which is the least the clever feline deserves after surviving all that time.

Never feed chocolate products to cats or dogs, especially. If unsure, consult your local vet if you have an issue with your furry friend.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “cat survives chocolate ordeal ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.