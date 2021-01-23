Bomb Thrown at Anti-Gay Church in Los Angeles amid same-sex marriage protests.

A suspected IED bomb has exploded outside an anti-gay church in Los Angeles that was very vocal about its condemnation of same-sex marriages. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has since confirmed a bomb was thrown at The First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California on Saturday, Jan 23.

-- Advertisement --



FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said: “The FBI responded overnight with the El Monte Police Department to an IED attack at the First Works Baptist Church.” Protests have been held outside the church recently due to its anti-LGBTQ teachings and an online petition calling on the city to ban it has been signed more than 15,000 people.

There are no reports of injuries in the explosion, but the church was reportedly left ransacked inside. Detectives have said it is investigating the bomb as a possible hate crime and reference the incident as an “IED attack.”

The church had been the site of protests in recent weeks following its condemnation of same-sex marriages and anti-gay views. It is understood that the First Works Baptist Church had been threatened with an arson attack earlier on in January.

The El Monte Police Department said: “Anytime a house of worship is attacked, we will respond. “If it was motivated in any way by hate, that’s always a working theory when a house of worship is attacked, although that has not been confirmed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.