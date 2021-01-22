JAPANESE Car Maker Nissan Commits To The UK, Saying Brexit is a ‘positive’ deal
Bosses and workers at the Nissan car plant in Sunderland breathed a huge sigh of relief as Ashwami Gupta, the chief operating officer of the Japanese car manufacturing giant said he believes Brexit is a ‘positive’ deal for everybody.
Gupta told the BBC, “The Brexit deal is positive for Nissan. Being the largest automaker in the UK we are taking this opportunity to redefine auto-making in the UK. It has created a competitive environment for Sunderland, not just inside the UK but outside as well”.
He added, “We’ve decided to localise the manufacture of the 62KW battery in Sunderland so that all our products qualify for tariff-free export to the EU. We are committed to Sunderland for the long term under the business conditions that have been agreed”.
Almost 70 per cent of the cars made in Sunderland are exported, and the vast majority of them sold in the EU.
Mr Gupta also confirmed Nissan will move additional battery production close to the plant where it has 6,000 direct employees and supports nearly 70,000 jobs in the supply chain, as, at the moment, the batteries in its Leaf electric cars are imported from Japan.
