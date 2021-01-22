New COVID Variant May Causes Higher Mortality – PM Johnson.

THE NEW mutant strain of Covid could be almost twice as deadly as the original virus, scientists fear. It came as Boris Johnson warned the nation there is now “evidence” more people are dying than before – as Patrick Vallance said the new dominant variant was “obviously of concern”.

Today Downing Street also denied rumours that those who test positive for Covid-19 would be given £500, in a bid to ensure more people isolate properly. The PM also gave an update on the coronavirus R rate and the number of people who have now been vaccinated.

Three different groups of experts that advise the Government have now looked at the impact of the more contagious Kent variant regarding mortality rates. Researchers concluded the new strain is between 29 and 91 per cent more likely to kill infected Brits – with three different studies showing very different results.

LSHTM said it could be 1.35 times more deadly, Imperial College London said it was between 1.36, or 1.29 (depending on the method used), and the University of Exeter found 1.91 more deadly- whichever way it is worked out, the new strain is at least 1.30 times more deadly.

The PM told the press conference: “We’ve been informed today in addition to spreading more quickly, it appears there is some evidence the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.” He warned the infection rate was “forbiddingly high”.

The new mutated strain, which was first discovered in Kent, is already more easily transmitted than the older one too – meaning it is infecting more Brits. It’s being blamed for the huge increases in cases in the UK in the last month. However, Mr Vallance said that 13 or 14 people per 1000 would die of the new strain, compared to around 10 of the old strain.

