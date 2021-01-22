Japanese Officials Deny The Tokyo Olympics Have Been Cancelled

JAPANESE officials continue to deny that the 2021 Summer Olympics have been cancelled

Officials in Japan have hit back at the Times for claiming that the 2021 summer Olympics in Tokyo have been cancelled as coronavirus cases in the country continue to soar. On the contrary, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga insisted that “we will have full anti-infection measures in place and proceed with preparations and with a determination to achieve the Games.”

While the Japanese government is clearly pushing ahead with plans, the Tokyo Medical Association suggested on Friday, January 15 that it would be safer to hold the games behind closed doors.

“They must give up the idea of having the festivity of the century by inviting people from various countries,” its chairman Haruo Ozaki told the Asahi Shimbun newspaper. “The feasibility of holding it with no spectators should be considered.”

According to a report by the Times, senior cabinet members in Tokyo have already made the decision that the Olympics can’t go ahead in any capacity.

“No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult,” a government reportedly said. “Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Concern that the wave of visiting athletes and sports fans from across the globe could spark a fresh outbreak, alongside the spiralling costs of the games, has led 63 per cent of Japanese people to support another postponement or cancellation according to polls carried out by the NHK broadcaster.

“It is very disappointing to see that the Times is developing such a tabloid-like story with an untrustworthy source,” a source reported to Reuters.

