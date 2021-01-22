Covid carers turn down vaccine

An alarming number of carers are turning down the Covid vaccine in the UK.

One care homeowner said the Covid “jab” had been offered to all the employees who were entrusted to care for the elderly residents yet half of the staff were turning down the vaccine.

The care homeowner said more clear information form the government might help.

The National care association raised serious concerns over the numbers of carers taking up the option of a free inoculation.

At one home all but one of the 22 residents had the vaccine, but the staff would not follow suit and its apparent fear or misinformation are the critical factors in carers not wishing to receive the Covid 19 vaccine.

Some care homes residents are angry with the carers who don’t want the vaccine saying it’s selfish and puts them at risk after all it is a deadly virus said, one elderly lady.

Care homeowners claim none of the excuses for not being vaccinated is justified, yet the owners have perhaps not considered civil liberties do exist in Britain.

The department of health and social care says 63 per cent of residents in care homes have been vaccinated, and they are on track for 100 per cent by the end of the month of January.

Thee is currently no evidence of whether having the vaccine stops you transmitting the virus and if two or more cases are detected in a care home its classed as an outbreak.

Nadra Ahmed chair of the NCA said: “I’m very concerned, because it’s a real form of tension and anxiety for the provider, to know that they will have people in their services who potentially are carrying the virus and could be asymptomatic”.

