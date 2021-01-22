Councillor under fire for remaining in online meeting while driving

A COUNCILLOR in Malaga is under investigation for being in an online meeting while she was driving.

Malaga Local Police found out via the press yesterday, Thursday, January 21, that the Councillor for Citizen Participation, Ruth Sarabia, took part in the Economy Commission while she was at the wheel of her vehicle and will conduct the investigation following the usual protocol, to determine whether she broke the rules of the Highway Code.

The same steps will be taken as they would in any similar situations when images are published on the internet.

The councillor has already publicly apologised for her actions and said that she will cooperate with the police and accept any fine with which she may be issued.

Her actions were reported to the Police and Guardia Civil by several socialist councillors who said that she was seriously endangering her own life and that of others, as well as setting a poor example.

According to local Spanish daily Diario Sur, in the images, she could be seen at one point getting into her car and heading to the City Hall where she had an appointment. She remained online for approximately 10 minutes while using the hands free set.

The Secretary General had asked that none of the participants in the commission turn off their cameras at any time because if they did, their vote would not count.

