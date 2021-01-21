REAL MADRID Dumped Out Of Copa Del Rey By Third-Tier Alcoyano who ended the match with 10 men

In a huge upset, reigning Copa del Rey champions Real Madrid, have been knocked out tonight (Wednesday) by Segunda B team Alcoyano, at their 5,000 seat capacity El Collao stadium, 2-1 after extra-time.

Alcoyano had Ramon Lopez sent off in the 109th minute for a late challenge on Real’s Casemiro, with Lopez sat watching with his head in his hands, fearing presumably what he assumed would be a Madrid winner, but to everybody’s surprise, on the counter-attack with minutes on the clock, Ali Diakite’s cross was poked home by Juanan at the front post to complete an astonishing victory.

Zidane had used all his star players so he had no excuse, with the likes of Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, and Eden Hazard coming on as substitutes, with Vinicius Junior, Marcelo, Isco, and Casemiro all starting the match.

Madrid had taken the lead through a diving-header by Eder Militao from a Marcelo cross to the back post, but they could not take control of the game, as in the 82nd minute, a corner flicked on by Lopez to the back post allowed Solbes a simple finish past the sleeping Vinicius to force an extra 30 minutes of play.

