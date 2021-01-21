‘Optimistic’ Torrox kick starts its Beach Plan ahead of Easter break

‘Optimistic’ Torrox Council has kick started its Beach Plan ahead of the Easter break.

THE local authority plans to carry out a series of maintenance projects, “trusting that the health situation has stabilised by Easter”.

The Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, along with Councillor for Beaches, Verónica Muñoz, today (Thursday, January 21) walked along different points of the municipality’s coast to assess the state of the beaches themselves and the facilities and access.

“The objective is to launch the Beaches Plan to carry out the necessary maintenance actions for next season, for which the mayor has been optimistic, trusting that the current health situation has stabilised by Easter,” said the council in a statement.

Medina said the consistory is going to work on the development of the beaches “in order to reactivate the local economy with the arrival of good weather and (hopefully) tourism, which everyone can enjoy”.

“The services and local establishments will be able to be enjoyed with total security and confidence since all preventive measures against the coronavirus will always be observed,” added the mayor.

