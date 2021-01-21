More police needed in Altea

ALTEA’S Policia Local force recently lacked sufficient officers to cover the night shift.

According to reports in the Spanish media there were neither patrols nor officers at the station over the weekend between January 15 and 17.

Instead, a notice at the entrance to the station in Calle Calitx announced that it was closed between 10pm and 6am, advising the public to contact Altea’s Guardia Civil in an emergency or ring the 112 number.

The local Guardia Civil also stepped up patrols and surveillance during this period, the Informacion newspaper revealed.

Personnel shortages have existed in Altea for more than two years but vacancies were not covered, the CSIF union that represents officers declared.

Officers have retired, some are recovering from injuries sustained during arrests, others are on sick leave with chronic health complaints while still others are in quarantine.

“At present there are fewer than 40 officers when there should be at least 51,” CSIF sources said.

