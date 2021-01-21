List of locations with border confinement in Malaga gets longer

AS of this afternoon, Thursday, January 21, the Junta de Andalucia will add eight more locations in Malaga province to the list of towns and cities with more than 500 infections per 100,000 people.

The towns that join the list and will have border confinement for at least two weeks, coming into effect at 0.00h on Saturday (midnight of Friday into Saturday) are: Torremolinos, Viñuela, Archidona, Riogordo, Casabermeja, Humilladero, Cortes de la Frontera and Alozaina.

Meanwhile, Ronda and Villanueva del Trabuco join the list of towns with more than 1,000 infections per 1,000 inhabitants, and therefore, as well as border confinement, all non-essential businesses will be closed. This also comes into effect at 0.00h on Saturday (midnight of Friday into Saturday).

More than 500 infections per 100,000 people:

Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Villanueva del Rosario, Moclinejo, Gaucín, Alora, Farajan, Sayalonga, Comares, Velez-Malaga, Genalguacil, Ronda, Algarrobo, Mollina, Cañete la Real, Benarraba, Manilva, Alhaurin de la Torre, Canillas de Albaida, Villanueva del Trabuco, Arenas, Tolox, Carratraca, Campillos, Benalmadena, Rincon de la Victoria, Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola, Estepona, Cartama, Marbella, Torremolinos, Viñuela, Archidona, Riogordo, Casabermeja, Humilladero, Cortes de la Frontera and Alozaina.

Towns with more than 1,000 infecctions per 100,000 people:

Teba, Almargen, Monda, Alameda, Salares, Ardales, Igualeja, El Borge, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Coin, Alfarnatejo, Alhaurin el Grande, Algatocin, Farajan, Moclinejo, Alora, Cañete la Real, Alcaucin, Velez-Malaga, Alfarnate, Ronda and Villanueva del Trabuco.

The Junta de Andalucia has announced that it will update the lists of affected towns taking into account the infection rates on Mondays (the changes will come into effect at from midnight of Tuesday into Wednesday) and Thursdays (coming into effect from midnight of Friday into Saturday).

CURRENT RESTRICTIONS

Border confinement for towns and cities with more than 500 infections per 100,000 people.

Border confinement and closure of bars, cafés, restaurants and other non-essential businesses in towns and cities with more than 1,000 infections per 100,000 people.

No travelling into or out of Andalucia without justified reason

No travelling between provinces without justified reason

Curfew 10pm – 6am

Bars, cafés, restaurants and non-essential businesses close at 6pm

Gatherings limited to four people, also at bars, cafés and restaurants

However, the Junta de Andalucia has already announced that tomorrow, Friday, January 22, another regional meeting will be held and that further restrictions are expected, such as the closure of certain activities.

The border confinement means that people are only allowed to leave or enter for essential reasons which include caring for a dependant person, health appointments and professional, business or legal obligations.

