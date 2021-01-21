Ghana Police Bust Massive “Baby Harvesting” Ring

POLICE in the west African country of Ghana have busted a massive “baby harvesting” ring of child traffickers.

The depraved gang operated out of hospitals in Accra, the capital city of Ghana, and its members included nurses, midwives, and doctors.

Local police claim that mothers were told by ring members that their newborn babies had died after birth, with their children then sold for profit. The operation against the gang was sparked when undercover investigators purchased two babies from the gang for about €4100 each.

The operation that led to this week’s massive bust follows several months of investigations by authorities and was led by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council alongside detectives from the country’s Economic and Organised Crime Office. The probe was launched last year when an Accra taxi driver tipped-off authorities to the criminal enterprise.